Man arrested on reckless driving charges in Mt. Pleasant

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on reckless driving charges after police say he was seen traveling an estimated 100 mph in Mt. Pleasant.

The police department received reports on Friday just after 1 p.m. regarding a driver traveling southbound on North Broadway. Police say the driver was seen traveling an estimated 100 mph through a stop sign at North Brady and Orange Street.

The driver, who has been identified by police as 21-year-old Tristen Parson, of Mt. Pleasant, continued southbound in excess of 55 mph. Officials say Parson then went west on Saunders Street and ran a stop sign at Saunders and North White.

Parson then went south according to police and then was seen at Gas Land and stopped soon after on West Washington Street.

Parson was arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail where he is being held pending arraignment.

He is being charged with reckless driving, two counts of speeding over 25 mph over the posted limit and two counts of failing to obey a stop sign.

The Mt Pleasant was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and numerous citizens.

