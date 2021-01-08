More Good Mood Foods

Advertisement

Watch the chef use “good mood” ingredients for a Salmon with Farro Salad dish
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Chef Monika Sudakov of the Chestnut Street Inn in Sheffield, Illinois, is the guest to talk about her passion for food and cooking. Additionally, part of the chef’s mission is to share what she’s learned about how to eat well to foster brain wellness and better moods. Main topic: Good Mood Food! The idea is to incorporate some of these recommended foods daily---nothing restrictive. See an overview of her recommendations below.

In this segment, Sudakov prepares seared salmon served with spinach saute’ and farro salad. Watch the segment to learn how to prepare. No specific recipe was provided. You can modify the salad or dressing to taste (more or less spicy, etc.).

Here is a link to Sudadov’s content on the mentioned website The Mighty.com. Or put the following in the browser: https://themighty.com/u/monika-sudakov/

Some “Good Mood Food” Recommendations:

  • Fermented Foods: kombucha, sauerkraut, yogurt, kefir, & kimchi
  • Green Leafy Vegetables: broccoli, brussels sprouts, kale, spinach
  • Whole Grains: steel cut oats, farrow, quinoa
  • Healthy Fats: nuts, avocados, eggs, olive oil
  • Legumes
  • Fatty fish: sardines, salmon (Omega-3 fats)

Sudakov’s You Tube Channel (cooking videos): https://www.youtube.com/c/MonikaSudakov

Chestnut Street Inn / 301 E Chestnut St / Sheffield, IL / Phone: (815) 454-2419 / Email: monikaandjeff@chestnut-inn.com

