Noise Exposure, Hearing Loss

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Your ability to hear affects your total wellness and wellbeing more than you might think. In this PSL segment, we are introduced to the Noise Thermometer as a way to measure how much damage might be happening to our hearing from noise-inducing sources. Some of these sources are part of our daily lives (like a hair dryer!). Watch the segment to learn more.

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers joins the show to explain the relationship between noise, length of time exposed to noise, and examples of where (including employment) we might be want to consider ear protection, turning down volumes, or shortening the time of exposures. Here’s a big example: an Iowa Hawkeye football game is gauged at about 120 decibels (not sustained for the entire game---but it’s LOUD most of the time).

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers / Davenport | 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563.355.7155

Concept Clinton / 1663 Lincoln Way / Clinton, IA / 563-219-8329

