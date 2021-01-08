Advertisement

OSF HealthCare in Monmouth warning of COVID-19 phone scam

Officials with OSF HealthCare are warning patients and caregivers of a potential phone scam that is going around. Officials say they had been made aware of the scam making use of its caller ID.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with OSF HealthCare are warning patients and caregivers of a potential phone scam that is going around.

Officials say they had been made aware of the scam making use of its caller ID.

Patients and caregivers have received phone calls from a person who appears to be calling from an OSF HealthCare caller ID. The caller then asks about COVID-19 symptoms and other personal information.

“OSF HealthCare wants the public to be aware these calls are taking place,” officials said in a release. “If you receive such a call, particularly if you have had no interaction with a department at an OSF HealthCare facility, hang up. If you are concerned the call may be legitimate, call the OSF location back using the main switchboard number at that facility. Ask the operator to connect you to a specific department, do not call the number provided during the original call.”

They then encourage patients and/or caregivers to contact the local police department to report the potential scam.

