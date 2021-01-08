Advertisement

The Abbey Addiction Treatment Center

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

According to government statistics, more than 30 million Americans abuse alcohol, illicit drugs, and prescription medications. It is considered an “equal opportunity disease” in that it affects people from all walks of life and socio-economic strata. And, in case you’re wondering...yes, there has been an uptick in drug and alcohol use during the COVID pandemic . The Abbey, perhaps even more than ever, offers hope of recovery for those struggling.

The Abbey Addiction Treatment Center has been successfully treating patients struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders (like anxiety, depression, bi-polar disorder, trauma or others) since 2008. Paula visited the facility in person and spoke with Program Director, Karen Relf, about the center, its operation, and what services it offers to individuals, their families, and how that benefits the community at large. Please keep in mind that addiction is a chronic, medical disease that can be successfully treated and managed – quite similar to diabetes. Watch the segment to learn more about The Abbey Addiction Treatment Center in Bettendorf.

The Abbey Addiction Treatment Center / 1401 Central Ave / Bettendorf, Iowa / (800) 438-7535 / Info@TheAbbeyCenter.com

