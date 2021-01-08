Thinning the fog, hoping for sun!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thursday afternoon some areas were lucky enough to get some sunlight. The first step was thinning the recently very dense fog and that was taken care of by dry air coming from northeast

Dry Flow (em)

winds blowing out of high pressure to our north. The second step was to get rid of some of the clouds above the former fog layer and that was accomplished by the storm system to our south inching farther out

clouds (em)

of the region. There could be more sunlight over the next few days as more dry air inches in from the north and the storm system to our south gets even farther away. Early next week drier, cooler air could be responsible for more sun across the QCA. Can’t wait!

