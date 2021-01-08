Advertisement

Two girls reported missing found unharmed

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST
Iowa (KWQC) - Two teenagers have been found unharmed in Iowa after they were reported missing Thursday evening.

On Thursday it was reported that 12-year-old Rylea Ostrander and 14-year-old Elizabeth Rodgers had disappeared in Clinton County.

They are both students in the Midland Community School District and went to Rustin Park in Lost Nation, Iowa around 4 p.m. on Thursday. When they didn’t return they were reported as missing.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the girls have been found and are unharmed.

There is an ongoing investigation, however, officials say they do not suspect foul play.

Posted by Clinton County Sheriff's Office Iowa on Friday, January 8, 2021

Posted by Clinton County Sheriff's Office Iowa on Thursday, January 7, 2021

