Two girls reported missing found unharmed

Iowa (KWQC) - Two teenagers have been found unharmed in Iowa after they were reported missing Thursday evening.

On Thursday it was reported that 12-year-old Rylea Ostrander and 14-year-old Elizabeth Rodgers had disappeared in Clinton County.

They are both students in the Midland Community School District and went to Rustin Park in Lost Nation, Iowa around 4 p.m. on Thursday. When they didn’t return they were reported as missing.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the girls have been found and are unharmed.

There is an ongoing investigation, however, officials say they do not suspect foul play.

Media Release For Immediate Release January 8, 2021 On January 7, 2021, at 1806 hours, Clinton County deputies were... Posted by Clinton County Sheriff's Office Iowa on Friday, January 8, 2021

UPDATE: Both children have been located safe. We would like to thank the public for the assistance. MISSING... Posted by Clinton County Sheriff's Office Iowa on Thursday, January 7, 2021

