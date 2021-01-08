Update: Three in custody after police chase in Davenport Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man and two teens were arrested Friday following a police chase in Davenport.

According to Davenport police, officers responded to the area of 1900 W. 40th Street around 11:32 a.m. for a weapons call. They say initial 9-1-1 call information described a gray sedan with subjects hanging out of the window and pointing guns at other people.

Then around 11:51 a.m., police say officers found the vehicle at 12th and Ripley Street and tried to stop the vehicle. The vehicle refused to stop and sped away from police, prompting a chase.

While pursuing the vehicle, police tried to stop it by initiating a PIT maneuver near Locust Street and Wisconsin Avenue, but it was unsuccessful. One squad car was damaged and the vehicle took off. The driver then lost control around a turn in the 4300 block of Telegraph Road near Sunderbruch Park, causing the vehicle to rollover and come to a rest on its side against a tree.

Police say two teens then ran from the vehicle causing officers to run after them. A third teen was immediately caught near the vehicle.

Two firearms were found during the investigation. One was determined to be stolen from a theft incident from early December where the firearm was taken from an unlocked vehicle.

One juvenile was treated at Genesis Medical Center for minor injuries. All three teens have been identified and are facing charges.

Javon D. Combs, 19, of Davenport is being charged with interference with official acts, theft in the 1st degree, felon in possession of a firearm, eluding, driving under suspension, reckless driving, and has a warrant from Bettendorf Police for Theft in the 1st degree. He has been taken to the Scott County Jail.

One passenger, 14, has been taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and is facing interference with official acts, a juvenile charge, and theft in the 1st degree, also a juvenile charge. Another passenger, 17, has been taken to the Scott County Jail and is facing felon in possession of a firearm, and adult charge, and theft in the 1st degree, a juvenile charge.

Detectives are following up on this incident.

