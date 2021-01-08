Advertisement

US Capitol police officer dead after clashing with pro-Trump mob

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:09 AM CST
(Gray News) - United States Capitol police confirmed the death of an officer following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“At approximately 9:30 p.m. this evening (January 7, 2021), United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty,” USCP said in a statement.

USCP said Sicknick was injured while “physically engaging” with protesters and later collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was tallying the Electoral College votes to confirm president-elect Joe Biden won the election.

The death will be investigated by Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP and federal law enforcement.

Democratic leaders of the House Appropriations Committee said the “tragic loss” of a Capitol police officer “should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps and other essential workers″ during the hourslong takeover of the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008 and most recently served in the Department’s First Responder’s Unit.

