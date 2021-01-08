Woman arrested following shooting in Burlington

Advertisement

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested following a shooting in Burlington Friday afternoon.

Police say just before 1:30 p.m. they were called to the 1500 block of North 9th Street for a report of shots being fired. Once officers arrived they found someone had been shot.

Frist responders arrived and took the unidentified person to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. Police say their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives from the Burlington Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit and Criminal Investigation Division responded and began investigating the shooting.

As a result of the investigation they arrested 33-year-old Monica Autry, of Burlington.

Autry is being charged with willful injury, assault causing serious injury and domestic abuse assault causing injury.

Autry is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no-bond pending a court appearance.

