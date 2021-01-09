Advertisement

Bettendorf Police charge man with burglary

Chad Michael Lee has been arrested in Bettendorf for burglary.
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Police on Saturday say they arrested 39-year-old Chad Michael Lee who they believe was “burglarizing vehicles and garages” on Friday night in the area of southwest Bettendorf. Authorities say Lee had various items in his vehicle they believe were stolen.

Lee is in Scott County Jail as of Saturday morning with various charges including two counts of burglary in the 3rd degree and forgery which are felonies.

If you believe something was stolen from your garage or vehicle, you’re asked to contact Dispatch or Sargeant Josh Paul at 563-344-4015 ext. 6126.

