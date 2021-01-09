COVID-19 vaccine concerns within communities of color

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout progresses, there are some hesitations, especially within communities of color. A recent report shows that only 14% of Black Americans and 34% of Hispanic Americans say they trust the safety of a new COVID-19 vaccine. Plus, 72% of Black Americans say they don’t have trust in “culturally specific testing and safety practices.”

Tracy Singleton, Director of the Lincoln Center says she’s one of those with concerns: “I do think that people need to understand that through history, that blacks have been traumatized by the medical community. It’s not that they don’t trust the vaccine, they don’t trust the medical community. There needs to be a bridge for trust to be accomplished. I don’t know how that happens, but that needs to happen first.”

In the Latino community, 53% say they don’t trust the culturally specific testing and safety practices. Rosalva Portillo says she’s still somewhat wary of the vaccine’s safety “and again going back to trust. Knowing people that have taken the vaccine is what eases my mind, and is helping me to make a decision as to whether I will be getting the vaccine when it becomes available to me.”

In the Pfizer vaccine’s clinical trials, reportedly only 10% of participants were Black and 13% were Hispanic. Singleton says that’s not enough for her to feel confident in whether it will be as efficient in her body. She says she wants more attention on how the vaccine will affect the African-American community and health issues that are more likely in their race, such as sickle-cell disease.

Singleton says if local health officials reach out to communities of color, it may help put them at ease and earn that trust back, “be intentional, have these conversations.” The CDC reports that rates of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 among Blacks, Latinos, and Native Americans are two to four times more likely than for their white counterparts.

About 60-70% of Black and Latino-Americans say they will get the vaccine.

