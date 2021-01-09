Advertisement

Illinois reports 6,717 new cases of Coronavirus, 101 additional deaths Saturday

Virginia Senator criticizes Governor's vaccination plan
Virginia Senator criticizes Governor's vaccination plan(WDBJ7)
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMAQ) - Illinois health officials reported 6,717 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, including 101 deaths Saturday.

A total of 1,024,039 COVID-19 infections have been diagnosed across the state’s 102 counties since March, one of the highest totals in the nation.

Saturday’s 101 additional deaths bring the state’s total death toll to 17,494 fatalities since the pandemic began.

As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation — with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday — it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates, and save lives,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

In all, 102,903 tests have been returned to state laboratories in the last 24 hours, a marked increase from the day before. The latest testing numbers brought the state total to 14,025,514 tests conducted throughout the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests dropped to 8.3% as of Saturday, according to IDPH. The positivity rate of all tests was 9.3%, a decrease from the day before.

As of Friday night, 3,589 patients were in hospitals across the state for the coronavirus. Of those, 742 were receiving intensive care and 393 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Julian Lira is wanted for 2nd Degree Sex Abuse in Davenport.
Former Davenport teacher wanted for sex abuse
Police say on November 4 the woman pictured above entered the Blackhawk Bank and Trust in...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdrawals $7,500 from Bett. bank
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
Des Moines man arrested in US Capitol building riot
Chad Michael Lee has been arrested in Bettendorf for burglary.
Bettendorf Police charge man with burglary
A security guard and four other people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting...
5 killed in shooting rampage that ended With fatal Evanston Police shooting

Latest News

A few flurries possible this morning, then cloudy skies. Highs in the 20's
Your First Alert Forecast
Moline residents reinvent annual Mexican pilgrimage
Moline residents reinvent annual Mexican pilgrimage
A security guard and four other people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting...
5 killed in shooting rampage that ended With fatal Evanston Police shooting
Paul Hojnacki went to DC to support President Trump.
Bettendorf man shares his story from the Capitol
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
Des Moines man arrested in US Capitol building riot