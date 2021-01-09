Advertisement

Lingering Clouds Through The Weekend

A few peeks of sun possible here and there
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We’re looking at a fairly quiet and uneventful weekend ahead, with lingering clouds and cool temperatures both today and tomorrow. Readings should range from the 20′s to near the 30 degree mark this afternoon, and the mid to upper 20′s for Sunday. Looking ahead toward the upcoming week, we’ll see that cloud cover sticking around, with a few peeks of sun here and there. Highs should return to the mid 30′s by midweek.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  More clouds overnight. Low: 17°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:  Lingering clouds. High: 28°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

