Former Davenport teacher wanted for sex abuse

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is looking for a man wanted for sexual abuse.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the department is searching for 32-year-old Julian Lira is wanted for Sex Abuse 2nd Degree.

Lira’s ethnicity is Hispanic. He is 5 foot 7 inches, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Davenport School District confirms Lira was a teacher at Adams Elementary School at the beginning of the academic year. The school says Lira was placed on administrative leave in September once the district was notified of the investigation.

If you have information concerning the whereabouts of this individual, please call 9-1-1.

