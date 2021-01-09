Advertisement

Over 1,600 new coronavirus cases reported in Iowa

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 14.8% and the 7-day positivity rate at 12.2%.
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,659 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Officials have reported a total of 295,111 cases and 4,127 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,390,853 have been tested and 255,102 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 549 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Of those patients, 75 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 110 were in the intensive care unit and 47 were on ventilators.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

