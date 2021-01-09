Scott County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on multiple charges

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges.

43-year-old Henry Sims has multiple warrants out for his arrest, including sexual abuse 1st degree, willful injury causing serious injury, domestic abuse assault impeding air/ blood flow causing bodily injury, and going armed with intent.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts please contact 911 or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 326-8625.

