University of Iowa participates in clinical trial for new COVID-19 vaccine

By Marci Clark
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) -

The University of Iowa hospital is taking part in another potential COVID-19 vaccine trial. Trials for “Novavax” are currently underway in Iowa City. This one also requires two doses but is different than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“The Novavax vaccine is a little bit more traditional in the sense that this is a vaccine that’s made from purified proteins. It is a spike protein and then we’re adding an agilent which is a compound that helps stimulate the immune response,” says Dr. Pat Winokur, Executive Dean at University of Iowa College of Medicine.

It does not contain the whole virus so it cannot give you COVID. The hospital says this is a strategy they have used for other vaccines like the flu shot.

“I think some people might feel more comfortable having that more traditional technology,” says Winokur.

The Noravax vaccine is stored at refrigerator temperatures which may make it easier to store and distribute.

“So if you’re thinking about a vaccine that might be more easily given in a private practitioners office, or maybe in a country that doesn’t have quite the infrastructure that the United States has, this would be a great vaccine if it turns out to be as effective as the others,” Winokur says.

She says they may have enough data from the trial to submit to the FDA for emergency use authorization around March.

25 people have been given the vaccine at UIHC so far. They are working to recruit 250. Overall, 30,000 people will take part in the trial around the world.

