5 killed in shooting rampage that ended With fatal Evanston Police shooting
EVANSTON, Ill. (WMAQ) - A security guard and four other people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting rampage that began in Chicago and ended when police in Evanston fatally shot the suspect during a shootout, authorities confirmed.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., officers were called to CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, the suspect ran into an IHOP and took a woman hostage.
The woman was then shot by the suspect, police said, and has since been taken into surgery at a local hospital. The suspect then became involved in a shootout with officers, according to Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook.
The suspect was shot by police and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
In a tweet, Evanston police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.
This is a developing story.
