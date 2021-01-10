Advertisement

Clouds and Flurries For Your Sunday

Gray Skies Continue for The Start Of The Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Don’t expect much of a change in the forecast for today—we’ll see lots of cloud cover, along with a few flurries (mainly this morning) and cool temperatures in the 20′s. Heading into the week, look for scattered clouds with a hint of sunshine here and there. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with readings reaching the lower to middle 30′s through midweek. Conditions should remain dry through much of the period, but weak system could bring a slight chance for rain and/or snow by Thursday.

TODAY: Lingering clouds. A few flurries possible (mainly morning). High: 27°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 17°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool. High: 31°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

