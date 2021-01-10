Advertisement

COVID’s Impact on Mental Health

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Dr. Carl Vincent, Counselor, PsyD, LCPC, CCFC, & President of Southpark Psychology, comes back to PSL to highlight some of the ongoing major impacts on mental health as a result of stress associated with the pandemic. Some people do not handle it as well as others. Fear and anxiety about the illness itself can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in both adults and children. And as time goes on, isolation and difficulties due to learning or working virtually just adds on to the strain.

Watch the segment above to learn more. In particular, Vincent talks about :

  • Depression & Anxiety (higher rates in all age groups)
  • The COVID-reactor (those hyper-sensitive to news of the virus)
  • Children at home (missing out on education & social interaction)
  • Interpersonal Conflicts (extra stress in isolated time together)

Southpark Psychology / 2100 52nd Ave / Moline, IL / 309-797-2900 / admin@southparkpsychology.com

Southpark Psychology on FACEBOOK

