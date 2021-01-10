Advertisement

Des Moines man arrested in US Capitol building riot

Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump.(CNN)
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says officers assisted the FBI in arresting 41-year-old Doug Jensen on Friday night at his home in the city’s south side. He was booked into the Polk County Jail early Saturday on five federal charges. It isn’t clear if he has an attorney yet. Video posted online during the mayhem Wednesday showed a man who appears to be Jensen, who is white, pursuing a Black officer up a flight of stairs as a mob trails behind. The officer says “get back” several times, to no avail.

