Eldridge retirement community receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Residents at Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge may be able to visit with family like usual again soon. Staff and residents got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

“Everyone’s excited. We are just really glad to be going forward. Most facilities have been on full or partial lockdown since March and so these folks are missing their buddies,” says Cyndi Koenes, Marketing Director at Grand Haven.

Koenes says vaccinating staff and residents is a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s just providing some relief that some goodness is finally coming around the corner and we are just hoping that this is effective and that we can get back to some sense of normalcy for these folks here at Grand Haven,” Koenes says. “Everybody is really thrilled that we have started the vaccination process and hope for the future of all of us.”

Grand Haven’s staff and residents will get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in a few weeks.

