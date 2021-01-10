Advertisement

Eldridge retirement community receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

By Marci Clark
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Residents at Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge may be able to visit with family like usual again soon. Staff and residents got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

“Everyone’s excited. We are just really glad to be going forward. Most facilities have been on full or partial lockdown since March and so these folks are missing their buddies,” says Cyndi Koenes, Marketing Director at Grand Haven.

Koenes says vaccinating staff and residents is a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s just providing some relief that some goodness is finally coming around the corner and we are just hoping that this is effective and that we can get back to some sense of normalcy for these folks here at Grand Haven,” Koenes says. “Everybody is really thrilled that we have started the vaccination process and hope for the future of all of us.”

Grand Haven’s staff and residents will get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Julian Lira is wanted for 2nd Degree Sex Abuse in Davenport.
Former Davenport teacher wanted for sex abuse
Police say on November 4 the woman pictured above entered the Blackhawk Bank and Trust in...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdrawals $7,500 from Bett. bank
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
Des Moines man arrested in US Capitol building riot
Chad Michael Lee has been arrested in Bettendorf for burglary.
Bettendorf Police charge man with burglary
A security guard and four other people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting...
5 killed in shooting rampage that ended With fatal Evanston Police shooting

Latest News

A few flurries possible this morning, then cloudy skies. Highs in the 20's
Your First Alert Forecast
Moline residents reinvent annual Mexican pilgrimage
Moline residents reinvent annual Mexican pilgrimage
A security guard and four other people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting...
5 killed in shooting rampage that ended With fatal Evanston Police shooting
Paul Hojnacki went to DC to support President Trump.
Bettendorf man shares his story from the Capitol
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
Des Moines man arrested in US Capitol building riot