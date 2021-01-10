Advertisement

Free Cancer Screenings

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

During the pandemic, we know that many people are facing loss of jobs and/or loss or decrease in insurance coverage, and many are putting off getting their annual cancer screenings. Diane Koster, Genesis Women’s Health Grant Program Specialist, joins PSL to raise awareness that Genesis has an income-based program that provides free screenings for women who are facing financial barriers. Call or email (contact info is below) to find out how to qualify for the free screenings.

Koster elaborates on the grant funding available to help pay for screenings and diagnostic breast and cervical exams. The grants are from the Iowa Dept. of Public Health and Komen Greater Iowa. Watch the segment to learn this important potentially life-saving information.

CONTACT: Diane Koster, Genesis Women’s Health Grant Program Specialist / Office:  563-421-3081 / kosterd@genesishealth.com

Cancer doesn't wait... screening shouldn't either. Please do not postpone a routine cancer screening because of cost...

Posted by Genesis Health System on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

