Freedom From Addiction

This is the second installment of a two-part series featuring The Abbey Treatment Addiction Center in Bettendorf. Paula visited the center in person and interviewed employees to highlight the important programming and the facility itself.

Maria Baldwin, Admissions Director, elaborates on the process of making the call to seek help to start the journey of hope and healing. Baldwin is a recovering addict and knows all-too-well the pain and suffering of addiction. But she also knows that the first step of reclaiming your life is asking for help. Watch the segment to learn more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, The Abbey is currently accepting new clients for their in-patient program. You can contact them on their website, or call (563) 355-4707.

The Abbey Addiction Treatment Center / 1401 Central Ave / Bettendorf, Iowa / (800) 438-7535 / Info@TheAbbeyCenter.com

Hi All, we continue to admit RESIDENTIAL clients for our treatment services (after performing an enhanced assessment to... Posted by The Abbey Center on Thursday, April 2, 2020

