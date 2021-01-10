Advertisement

Lingering Clouds Through The Weekend

A few peeks of sun possible here and there by Monday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- It was another overall cloudy day with temperatures in the 20s. There will be a better chance to see a few breaks in the clouds later tomorrow afternoon. Highs tomorrow and into Monday will be in the 20s and near 30 degrees with lows in the low 20s. There will be more sunshine getting through the clouds by Monday and into Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. There will be temperatures well into the 30s by Wednesday and Thursday which should help melt some snow! There is a small chance for a rain/snow mix to move through on Thursday, but it is tracking north so it will be watched.

TONIGHT: More clouds overnight. Low: 22°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, with a few breaks late afternoon. High: 27°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing. Low: 19°. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

