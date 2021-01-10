Advertisement

Meet TV6’s Talya Faggart

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula Sands Live likes to introduce new(er) TV6 employees so viewers can get to know the people covering local news. Talya Faggart, reporter and Quad Cities Today Weekend anchor, has actually worked at KWQC-TV6 for about a year. She joins PSL via Zoom to inform us of her life story before coming to the Quad Cities. TV6 is her FIRST paying job as a television journalist!

Watch the segment to learn more about her background which includes growing up (mostly) in Virginia, being involved in theater/stage performing arts/improv, and attending Virginia Commonwealth University. We get a chance to see shared images of her beautiful family, many friends, and her start in television at VCU.

"It reminds our community that our community cares for each other. There are people out there that really want to see...

Posted by KWQC Talya Faggart on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

LIKE (and Follow) KWQC Talya Faggart on FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Julian Lira is wanted for 2nd Degree Sex Abuse in Davenport.
Former Davenport teacher wanted for sex abuse
Police say on November 4 the woman pictured above entered the Blackhawk Bank and Trust in...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdrawals $7,500 from Bett. bank
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
Des Moines man arrested in US Capitol building riot
Chad Michael Lee has been arrested in Bettendorf for burglary.
Bettendorf Police charge man with burglary
A security guard and four other people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting...
5 killed in shooting rampage that ended With fatal Evanston Police shooting

Latest News

Dr. with UnityPoint
New In-Patient Rehab Hospital Coming to Moline
COVID Mental Health Impacts pic
COVID’s Impact on Mental Health
The Abbey Addiction Treatment Center patient meeting
Freedom From Addiction
Free cancer screenings
Free Cancer Screenings