More Cloud Cover For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Don’t expect much of a change in the forecast for today—we’ll see lots of cloud cover and cool temperatures (nearly steady in some locations) in the 20′s. Heading into the week, look for scattered clouds with a hint of sunshine here and there. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with readings reaching the lower to middle 30′s through midweek. Conditions should remain dry through much of the period, but weak system could bring a slight chance for rain and/or snow by Thursday.

TODAY: Lingering clouds and chilly temperatures. High: 27°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 17°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool. High: 31°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

