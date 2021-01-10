Advertisement

New In-Patient Rehab Hospital Coming to Moline

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

In-patient rehab at the Moline Trinity campus is coming soon. A new hospital called the The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute will be opening next year. Dr. Toyosi Olutade, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Unity Point Health--Trinity, joins PSL to preview what this facility will have to offer.

Olutade says it will be a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital on UnityPoint Health –Trinity’s Moline campus constructed at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street. It is expected to begin serving patients in mid-2022.

The new inpatient rehabilitation hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. It will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life.

The medical staff will be comprised of physicians experienced in physical medicine and rehabilitation as well as other specialties such as internal medicine, cardiology, infectious disease and nephrology to assist in the medical management of a complex patient population. The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, dining room, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.

