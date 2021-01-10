Over 1,300 coronavirus cases reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,330 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Officials have reported a total of 296,441 cases and 4,138 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,394,799 have been tested and 255,595 have recovered in the state.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 14.7% and the 7-day positivity rate at 12%.

Officials also reported 541 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Of those patients, 72 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 105 were in the intensive care unit and 41 were on ventilators.

