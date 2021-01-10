Advertisement

Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration, not ruling out 25th Amendment

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike...
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike Pence at the 19th anniversary ceremony in observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.(Source: Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - While tensions at the White House continue, Vice President Mike Pence appears to be moving forward with the transfer of power.

He will be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a source close to Pence.

Biden confirmed he’d be honored to have Pence there.

Meanwhile, a source close to Pence said he has not ruled out using the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump.

The person said Pence was keeping it as an option in case Trump becomes more unstable.

The source said some on Pence’s team worry that trying to remove Trump could prompt him to rashly endanger the nation.

Two other people familiar with the matter said Trump has not spoken to Pence since the siege on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

They said Trump is angry at Pence, while the vice president remains “disappointed and saddened” by him.

