Advertisement

Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in San Diego

San Diego police clash with protesters after a gathering was declared an unlawful assembly,...
San Diego police clash with protesters after a gathering was declared an unlawful assembly, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in San Diego. Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence.(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence.

Officers were hit with rocks, bottles and eggs, police said, and the crowd directed pepper spray at them.

KSWB-TV tweeted video of counter demonstrators, most of them dressed in black and waving an antifa flag, throwing a folding chair and spraying a chemical irritant at a smaller group of people participating in the march on the Pacific Beach boardwalk.

The station said in other instances, members of both groups shoved and threw objects at one another.

Police sent in dozens of officers in riot gear to separate the two groups. Police asked residents to stay away from the area and warned that those who refused to disperse may be cited or arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Julian Lira is wanted for 2nd Degree Sex Abuse in Davenport.
Former Davenport teacher wanted for sex abuse
Police say on November 4 the woman pictured above entered the Blackhawk Bank and Trust in...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdrawals $7,500 from Bett. bank
Authorities have arrested a Des Moines man who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S....
Des Moines man arrested in US Capitol building riot
Chad Michael Lee has been arrested in Bettendorf for burglary.
Bettendorf Police charge man with burglary
A security guard and four other people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting...
5 killed in shooting rampage that ended With fatal Evanston Police shooting

Latest News

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said he believed President Donald Trump had committed “impeachable...
GOP senators urge Trump to resign; impeachment gains support
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike...
Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration, not ruling out 25th Amendment
With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Blunt urges Trump to be ‘careful’ in final days
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Possible virus exposure for lawmakers sheltering during riot
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Cindy McCain waves to the crowd after being...
Arizona GOP to vote on resolution to censure Cindy McCain