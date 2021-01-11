Advertisement

Some sun returns Tuesday

More melting this week
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Sunshine made a reappearance on Monday and it looks to partially reappear on Tuesday. Overnight there might be a few passing clouds but more sun along with some clouds Tuesday will

get highs back to the mid to upper 30s. Melting will continue much of this week with highs at or above 40 Wednesday and Thursday.

A front moving through on Thursday will produce a Wintery mix followed by colder temps and snow showers on Friday. For the weekend and early next week

our highs get back to the 20s.

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW: 23°. WIND: SW 5-15

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: 38°. WIND: W/SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 41°

