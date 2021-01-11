Advertisement

Henderson County arrest man on possession of cannabis charges

Officials say on Sunday just after 7 p.m. a deputy pulled over a vehicle on US Rt. 34 near...
Officials say on Sunday just after 7 p.m. a deputy pulled over a vehicle on US Rt. 34 near Stevenson Lake. Officials say the traffic stop led to the arrest of 47-year-old Scott A. Henry, of Burlington, Iowa.(kwqc, henderson county sheriffs office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Burlington man was taken into custody in Henderson County over the weekend according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say on Sunday just after 7 p.m. a deputy pulled over a vehicle on US Rt. 34 near Stevenson Lake.

Officials say the traffic stop led to the arrest of 47-year-old Scott A. Henry, of Burlington, Iowa.

He is being charged with driving while license suspended and possession of cannabis.

Henry was taken to the Henderson County Jail and posted a $250 bond.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Court records show Julian Lira, 32, of Davenport, made an initial appearance Monday, Jan. 11,...
Former Davenport teacher wanted on sex abuse charge arrested Monday
A surveillance camera captured the moment a car shattered the window.
Caught on camera: Car crashes into Moline storefront
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
First lady ‘disappointed and disheartened’ by Trump supporters’ Capitol riot
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

Kerry V. Clark, 60, and Precious N. Sims, 21 are charged with first-degree and possession of a...
Man charged in East Moline fatal stabbing can represent himself, judge rules Tuesday
The first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine was administered to Mark Abdon, fire inspector,...
First Covid-19 vaccine distributed at Rock Island Arsenal
TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends...
Blessing Box drive-up and drop-off to be held January 18
Smoke rises over several utility buildings along 6th Avenue at an active fire in DeWitt, Iowa.
Multiple fire departments responded to DeWitt commercial building fire Monday
Wapello Fire and Rescue responded to the house fire Sunday night.
Sleeping homeowner escapes fire thanks to smoke detectors, Wapello firefighters say