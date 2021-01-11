Henderson County arrest man on possession of cannabis charges
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Burlington man was taken into custody in Henderson County over the weekend according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials say on Sunday just after 7 p.m. a deputy pulled over a vehicle on US Rt. 34 near Stevenson Lake.
Officials say the traffic stop led to the arrest of 47-year-old Scott A. Henry, of Burlington, Iowa.
He is being charged with driving while license suspended and possession of cannabis.
Henry was taken to the Henderson County Jail and posted a $250 bond.
