Multiple fire departments responded to DeWitt commercial building fire Monday

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple fire departments responded to a commercial building fire in DeWitt on Monday.

At approximately 3 p.m., firefighters showed up to the scene of the fire which was heavily involved.

A TV6 crew says there was an active scene on 6th Avenue and they could see smoke rising over several utility buildings along the street.

Officials closed off 6th Avenue while firefighters responded. The road has since been reopened.

According to the DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department, everyone made it home safe.

The Grand Mound Volunteer Fire Department and Welton Volunteer Fire Department assisted DeWitt firefighters at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.