TRACKING THE VACCINE: Iowa releases statewide, county-by-county vaccine data

(KWQC) - Nearly 97,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Iowa, and more than 5,600 Iowans have completed the two-shot series, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Monday.

The IDPH said in a media release the state is currently performing amongst the highest in the nation for vaccine administration when comparing the number of vaccines allocated to vaccines administered as reported by the Centers for Disease Control.

IDPH said Monday it would release data on statewide COVID-19 vaccine administration every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The updates will initially include static visualizations, including high-level information on vaccine administration totals. IDPH will also release county-level information.

Monday’s data and a future dashboard can be found here.

“We are working to bring a more robust and dynamic dashboard of our vaccine progress online in the coming weeks,” Kelly Garcia, IDPH interim director, said in a news release. “Iowans can expect to see additional data points that will clearly illustrate the progress we are making in vaccinating Iowans.”

IDPH reported that 96,686 doses of the vaccine had been administered, while 5,652 have completed the vaccine series.

The data was reported to the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System Sunday, according to IDPH.

The CDC, which also tracks the vaccine’s distribution and administration, reported 98,691 doses have been administered in Iowa as of 12:30 p.m. Monday.

A breakdown of local Iowa counties in the TV6 viewing area include:

County Total doses administered by recipient’s county of residence Total doses administered by county of vaccine provider COVID-19 vaccine series completion by recipient’s county of residence COVID-19 vaccine series completion by county of vaccine provider Scott 3,580 4,615 359 422 Clinton 1,085 818 36 N/A Muscatine 792 601 13 N/A Des Moines 1,162 1,537 143 209 Lee 844 801 18 N/A Henry 770 557 18 N/A Jackson 450 360 19 N/A Cedar 897 303 28 N/A Louisa 183 70 5 N/A

Vaccines are now being administered to populations in the Phase 1A category, including health care personnel and residents and staff in long-term care facilities.

In the coming weeks, this will expand to reach Iowans in the next priority groups, IDPH said.

“We know Iowans are eager to learn of the progress we are making in the vaccine effort, and we are committed to sharing information as we work through the stage of vaccinating this initial priority population. Stabilizing our health care system is paramount in our fight against COVID-19,” Garcia said in the release.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a press conference Monday that 587,900 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been delivered to the state as of Sunday night.

Of those, 478,175 doses were distributed to public and private health care providers outside of Chicago, while 109,725 doses were distributed to providers in Chicago.

Pritzker said as of Sunday night, 334,939 doses have been administered throughout the state.

Daily updates on the vaccine administration will be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website starting Tuesday, he added.

