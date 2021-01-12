Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Sam Wiley from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control introduced the audience to sweet “Belinda” who is looking for a forever home. She is so lovely and just 6 month old and looks like she’s wearing a mask. Her brother was adopted out already so she really needs to find a home. This kitty would do well in any home with other cats or dogs.

If you have questions about other animals (including some puppies and kittens) at the shelter, you are advised to fill out an online application. and call with questions. Please stop in to visit, too.

Rock Island County Animal Care & Control or QCPaws.org / 4001 78th Avenue / Moline, IL 61265 / Phone: (309) 558-DOGS (3647)

