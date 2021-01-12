City of Bellevue shares reminder to remove icicles from buildings

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Bellevue is reminding businesses owners and all property owners to remove icicles from their buildings.

In a Facebook post, city officials said an icicle recently fell from a roof and caused a gas leak.

The city says it is also noticing other buildings in town have dangerous snow and ice accumulating, which is starting to fall from the recent melting.

City officials say property owners are responsible for harm that could be caused if someone gets hurt from snow or ice on their property.

BEWARE: ICICLES & SNOW FALLING FROM ROOFS This is a reminder to business owners & all property owners to remove... Posted by City of Bellevue, Iowa / Bellevue Police Department on Monday, January 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.