Clinton County Sheriff’s Office warns residents about latest scam

Credit cards
Credit cards(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about the latest scam targeting the area.

It is an electronic version of a bank examiner scam. 

Read the sheriff’s office Facebook post about it below:

Two different Clinton residents came within moments of losing tens of thousands of dollars in two separate elaborately structured tech support scams last week. In each case, the scam began with the victims working on their computers, which locked up and sounded a loud audible alarm. The screen displayed a “help” number. When the victims called the number, the person answering claimed to work for Microsoft. The Microsoft team then kept the victims on the phone for hours, convincing them someone used their bank accounts to receive and send money to other organizations. The Microsoft team claimed this showed one or more people working at the bank must be involved in criminal activity.

The Microsoft team told the victims, to flush out the crooks at the bank, they needed the victim to withdraw all their money and send it to a Federal Reserve account for safety. The Microsoft team provided written instructions to the victims to take to the bank, to wire transfer their funds to a bank in Thailand. The team also gave the victims a phony story to tell officials at the bank, if questioned.

Fortunately, the schemes unraveled when the victims came to the bank to set up the wire transfers, in one case of $39,000, and in the second, of $19,500. Bank officers became suspicious, asked questions, learned the background, and stopped the transfers.

This scam bears many of the hallmarks of what in pre-digital days we called the bank examiner scam. Back in those “good old days”, the unlucky victim received a phone call or visit from someone posing as a bank examiner, asking for help in catching a crooked banker. The help involved the victim withdrawing all their money from the bank, and turning it over to the phony bank examiner.

The electronic version of this scam starts with your computer locking up. If this happens:

• DO NOT contact the “help” number displayed on your screen. Reach out to a local tech, or someone you trust for help.

• DO NOT allow anyone you don’t know to gain access to your computer.

• DO NOT ever provide financial information to strangers. Anyone who asks you to send money somewhere, and “keep it a secret” is teeing you up for a scam. If something sounds fishy, ask someone you trust for advice. Call your bank, call your law enforcement agency, or call me.

