Davenport police discover damaged home, parked car after Monday night gunfire incident
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Washington Street at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Monday.
Police found fired cartridge cases on scene,. They also found damage to one home and a parked car as a result of gunfire.
No injuries have been reported.
Detectives are following up on the incident.
