Davenport releases snow plan

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport announced its plan for winter weather events still to come this season.

The new plans are to help prepare residents and property owners.

Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason says parked vehicles are the big problem.

“Cars parked on the road are a huge challenge,” Gleason said. “We also have some very narrow streets in Davenport. So depending on if cars are there still -- we have to sometimes bring in different or alternate equipment for some of the more narrow streets.

Davenport city plows will clear the snow routes as needed anytime there is one quarter inch of snow or more, and no melting is expected.

🌨🌧 The first major snow storm this winter season was a doozy, mixing snow with sleet and freezing rain. A lot of... Posted by City of Davenport Government on Monday, January 11, 2021

