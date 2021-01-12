Des Moines man seen at U.S. Capitol riots to appear before federal judge

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Des Moines man seen on video and in photos at the deadly riots inside the U.S. Capitol will appear before a federal judge Tuesday.

Doug Jensen, 41, will make his initial appearance at the federal courthouse for five federal charges.

The FBI has been asking the public to turn in and identify rioters by calling 1-800-call-FBI.

The FBI and Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Jensen is charged with blocking law enforcement during the riot.

He is also facing charges for unlawfully entering the capitol, disrupting government business, violent entry and parading in a capitol building.

