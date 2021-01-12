Erik Maitland’s Beer of the Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula Sands Live had such a positive response to Erik Maitland’s beer-tasting tips during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, it inspired a new feature: “Erik’s Beer of the Month”. Erik is not only our chief meteorologist, he’s a craft beer connoisseur.

So, which beer did he select for January 2021?! Watch the segment to learn more........(or read below!)

Peanut Butter Porter from January 2021′s Beer of the Month:from Contrary Brewing Co. in Muscatine!

Earlier this week we shipped a limited drop of Peanut Butter Porter cans to Hy-Vees, Fareways, and liquor stores across... Posted by Contrary Brewing on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

