Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners, joins PSL to discuss how to attain goals on a personal financial bucket list. This means budgeting so you can succeed---maybe you want to travel (later this year or next?!?) or you wish to retire early. What’s necessary is prioritizing and staying on course. Perhapsone should consider a “spending fast”?

As much as the body needs cleansing, so do your financial habits. Spending fasts have been around as long as money. Spending fasts were a natural part of money management until modern times where spending opportunities are everywhere.

Watch the segment to get practical financial investment information and details about spending fasts (to get you on track to meet your “financial bucket list”.

