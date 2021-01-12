First Covid-19 vaccine distributed at Rock Island Arsenal
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal took a step towards helping prevent the spread of Covid-19 this morning.
Rock Island Arsenal Health Clinic began distributing and administering Moderna vaccinations to all active-duty, reserve, and National Guard Soldiers, as well as all mission-essential civilian employees and other personnel performing mission-essential functions.
The momentous first vaccine was given to Mark Abdon, an RIA Fire Department fire inspector.
While the vaccines are being distributed on a voluntary basis, prioritized personnel are being highly encouraged to take the vaccine to protect those they are closest with, and to lower the spread of Covid-19.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.