Former Iowa Hawkeyes Andre Tippett and Bob Stoops elected to College Football Hall of Fame
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:00 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Iowa football stars Andre Tippett and Bob Stoops have been elected to the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class. Tippett was elected for his accomplishments as a player from 1979-81, and Stoops for his achievements as the head coach at Oklahoma from 1999-2016 where he compiled a record of 190-48.
Induction for the 2021 Class will take place Dec. 7, 2021.
