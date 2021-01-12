Geneseo looks to hire crossing guards

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -The City of Geneseo is looking to hire part-time substitute crossing guards to fill in when a permanent guard is sick or on vacation.

Primary duties include assisting children across school crosswalks, managing the flow of traffic, and utilizing hand signals and traffic signs.

Starting pay is $11 an hour, and the city says “highly reliable and performing substitute guards will be offered permanent guard positions when they become available.”

Anyone interested may apply on the City of Geneseo website.

