Advertisement

Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first cases among such primates in captivity.

Lisa Peterson, the park’s executive director, told The Associated Press on Monday that eight gorillas at the park are believed to have the virus and several have been coughing.

It appears the infection came from a member of the park’s wildlife care team that also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic. Veterinarians are closely monitoring the gorillas who are all together in their habitat at the park, north of San Diego.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Court records show Julian Lira, 32, of Davenport, made an initial appearance Monday, Jan. 11,...
Former Davenport teacher wanted on sex abuse charge arrested Monday
A surveillance camera captured the moment a car shattered the window.
Caught on camera: Car crashes into Moline storefront
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
First lady ‘disappointed and disheartened’ by Trump supporters’ Capitol riot
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
Female inmate’s execution on hold; 2 more halted over COVID
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
FBI says it warned about prospect of violence ahead of riot
Sidestepping Congress, Trump says he will act to deliver Americans another stimulus
Birx weighs in on President Trump’s coronavirus messaging