Advertisement

IDPH Director receives COVID-19 vaccine, over 6,600 more cases reported in Illinois

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday in Cook County.

“I waited to let my physician colleagues and other health care personnel receive the vaccine first because they have a higher risk than me of being exposed to COVID-19,” said Dr.  Ezike.  “But I want to show people, and not just tell them, that I trust this vaccine and I want them to have confidence in the vaccine so they will get vaccinated when they are eligible.”

The health department is encouraging people to share photos of when they get vaccinated on social media using the hashtag #VaxUpIL.

IDPH reported 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 117 additional deaths.

The health department has reported a total of 1,040,168 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 17,743 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,491 tests for a total 14,263,477.

As of Monday night, 3,553 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 757 patients were in the ICU and 409 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 5–11, 2021 is 7.5%. Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 5–11, 2021 is 8.6%.

More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found on the IDPH website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week
Court records show Julian Lira, 32, of Davenport, made an initial appearance Monday, Jan. 11,...
Former Davenport teacher wanted on sex abuse charge arrested Monday
A surveillance camera captured the moment a car shattered the window.
Caught on camera: Car crashes into Moline storefront
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
First lady ‘disappointed and disheartened’ by Trump supporters’ Capitol riot
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Latest News

Kerry V. Clark, 60, and Precious N. Sims, 21 are charged with first-degree and possession of a...
Man charged in East Moline fatal stabbing can represent himself, judge rules Tuesday
The first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine was administered to Mark Abdon, fire inspector,...
First Covid-19 vaccine distributed at Rock Island Arsenal
TV6 is teaming up with Davenport P.U.N.C.H. (People Uniting Neighbors and Churches) and Friends...
Blessing Box drive-up and drop-off to be held January 18
Smoke rises over several utility buildings along 6th Avenue at an active fire in DeWitt, Iowa.
Multiple fire departments responded to DeWitt commercial building fire Monday
Wapello Fire and Rescue responded to the house fire Sunday night.
Sleeping homeowner escapes fire thanks to smoke detectors, Wapello firefighters say