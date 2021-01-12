IDPH Director receives COVID-19 vaccine, over 6,600 more cases reported in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday in Cook County.

“I waited to let my physician colleagues and other health care personnel receive the vaccine first because they have a higher risk than me of being exposed to COVID-19,” said Dr. Ezike. “But I want to show people, and not just tell them, that I trust this vaccine and I want them to have confidence in the vaccine so they will get vaccinated when they are eligible.”

The health department is encouraging people to share photos of when they get vaccinated on social media using the hashtag #VaxUpIL.

IDPH reported 6,642 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 117 additional deaths.

The health department has reported a total of 1,040,168 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 17,743 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,491 tests for a total 14,263,477.

As of Monday night, 3,553 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 757 patients were in the ICU and 409 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 5–11, 2021 is 7.5%. Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 5–11, 2021 is 8.6%.

More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found on the IDPH website.

