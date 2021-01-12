Illinois Region 2 moves to Tier 2 mitigations this week

Illinois (KWQC) - Starting Friday, January 15, Illinois Region 2 will move to Tier 2 mitigations. The region includes Rock Island, Bureau, Stark, Henry, and Mercer Counties.

“As regions moved into mitigations with a data-driven approach, beginning again on January 15th, they can move to lower tiers of mitigations,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said during Monday’s press conference.

Tier 2 mitigations don’t mean everything is opening back up. At bars and restaurants, indoor service is still closed. One major change is in recreational activities where there’s now up to 25 guests or 25% of overall capacity both indoors and outdoors. This includes sports.

Local health officials said this Friday also marks the end of the incubation period from the New Years’ holiday.

“We’re not quite out of the woods yet, but cases have not risen at a rate that we had feared. You know, we have been on a rather steep upward trajectory since the beginning of November,” said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock Island County Health Department.

As vaccinations continue locally, Hill said the health department is continuing their efforts.

“We do feel like the cases may be starting to stabilize and that’s great because, you know, public health is in this really unique time where we are still tracking cases and doing contact tracing and doing mass testing at the same time that we’re ramping up for vaccination,” she said.

“If we maintain adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing and make sure to get vaccinated when it’s your time, we will experience a robust recovery that I know we will look forward to,” Pritzker said.

According to the Illinois Department of Health: In order for a region to move back to Tier 2 mitigations, a region must experience less than 12 percent test positivity rate for three consecutive days AND greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability AND declining COVID hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days.

Click here to view the full list of Tier 2 mitigations. To learn more about region metrics in Illinois click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.